Nueva Ecija police arrest 1,191, seize P11.8M in drugs in 100-day crackdown

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Nueva Ecija authorities announced Thursday that 1,191 individuals have been arrested in 100 days as part of a major police crackdown that also recovered over ₱11.8 million worth of illegal drugs.

According to the Nueva Ecija Provincial Police Office (NEPPO), 466 anti-illegal drug operations led to the apprehension of 653 drug suspects and the confiscation of 1,313 grams of shabu and 13,832 grams of marijuana leaves. Authorities filed 436 cases for drug violations in court.

Additionally, the “Manhunt Charlie Operations” resulted in the arrest of 447 wanted individuals, including high-priority targets at the city, provincial, and regional levels.

The campaign against loose firearms also saw the recovery of 119 firearms and 85 arrests related to firearms violations.

Marking his 100th day in office, Provincial Director Heryl Bruno commended the Nueva Ecija police force for their outstanding performance. Bruno hailed the operation as a major victory in the ongoing fight against crime and illegal drugs, vowing to maintain relentless pressure on criminal elements in the province.