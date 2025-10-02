Nuclear integration, incentives framework set

The Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a framework that grants the country’s first nuclear power plant priority dispatch, long-term contracting options, and incentives to accelerate the integration of nuclear energy into the power mix.

In Department Circular No. 2005-10-0019, signed on October 2 by Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin, the DOE said the Pioneer Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will be treated as a baseload facility.

It will automatically be certified as an Energy Project of National Significance (EPNS), making it eligible for fast-track approvals and incentives under Executive Order No. 30.

The framework also directs the Energy Regulatory Commission to establish a capital recovery model with minimum 25-year contracts, extendable for another 25 years.

It allows flexible contracting mechanisms such as auctions, direct contracting, or aggregation for industrial and economic zone use.

Within 90 days, the DOE will study government participation and financing options with the Department of Finance, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, the Maharlika Investment Corporation, and other agencies. Grid readiness will also be prioritized to support nuclear integration.

“The Circular provides clarity on regulatory, contractual, and financial mechanisms that will underpin future nuclear energy investments in the Philippines,” Garin said.

“By establishing clear rules for nuclear integration, we are giving confidence to investors, partners, and stakeholders that the Philippines is ready to responsibly and strategically adopt nuclear energy as part of its clean energy transition,” she added.

The Circular will take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation or the Official Gazette.