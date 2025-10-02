NTF marks 39 years of resilience, posts P151M sales gains

The country’s longest-running provincial trade show celebrated its 39th year as the Negros Trade Fair concluded its week-long showcase on 23 to 28 September at the SMX Convention Center Aura, SM Aura Premier, in Taguig.

Interviewed last Wednesday, 2 October, on Daily Tribune’s online show, Straight Talk, Mary Ann Colmenares, chairperson of the 2025 Negros Trade Fair and Christina Gaston, president of the Association of Negros Producers, described this year’s fair as an event of “many firsts.”

It was the first time, she said, that the NTF moved to a new venue — SMX at SM Aura — after decades in Makati and the first time that a new set of exhibitors was welcomed, following the creation of the Negros Island Region. “For the first time, small and medium-sized enterprises from Negros Oriental and Siquijor took part in the Fair,” Colmenares said.

Special activities were staged to celebrate local government units, including San Carlos Day featuring the Pinta Flores Festival and Bacolod Day, which brought the MassKara Festival to Manila.

Four decades of resilience

The Negros Trade Fair began in 1985, organized by 15 women and one man during the sugar crisis, which had devastated the province. More than half of total Philippine sugar is produced by Negros Occidental , with the province relying on sugar for 70 percent of its economy.

A set of factors, including a drop in the price of sugar in the world market saw a dip in the fortunes of Negros sugar producers. With displaced sugar workers struggling to survive, private citizens organized the first fair at the Ayala Carpark to promote local products and provide livelihood for sugar workers.

“It was really private citizens who put up the first trade fair. As a matter of fact, the trade fair came before the Association of Negros Producers was organized,” Gaston explained.

The first fair, showcasing homemade food, family recipes, handicrafts, garments, embroidery, woodwork, and ceramics, was put up at the Ayala Carpark in Makati with the help of Bea Zobel. It featured only 30–50 booths over a 10-day period.

Distinctive Negrense craftsmanship

The distinctive Negrense craftsmanship shone, the Negros products were a hit, and the Negros Trade Fair becamse a yearly affair. The NTF, which is always held duriing the so-called “ber” holiday season, became a much sought-after event, with many people coming to the Fair to do their early Christmas shopping.

Today, the Negros Trade Fair continues to thrive. This year’s event recorded P54 million in spot sales and P97 million in booked orders during its six-day run, from 23 to 28 September.

Looking ahead, Colmenares and Gaston announced that Negros will be hosting the Terra Madre Asia-Pacific Slow Food event in November. Some 2,000 visitors, including delegates representing the slow food movement from 20 countries, will experience Negros food and hospitality, even as members of the Association of Negros Producers will also already begin to prepare for next year’s grand 40th Negros Trade Fair anniversary in Metro Manila.