Negros heritage shines at HIMBON

Beyond trade, the fair united Negrenses and Metro Manila audiences in celebrating Negros’ rich culture and creativity. The event reinforced community pride, created livelihoods, and inspired future entrepreneurs.

Sustainability also took center stage, with many exhibitors highlighting eco-friendly practices and products rooted in Negros’ agricultural abundance — underscoring the region’s commitment to responsible growth.

Now in its 39th year, the Negros Trade Fair continues to showcase the resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Negrense people as it looks ahead to its milestone 40th edition in 2026 in its new home at SMX Aura with strengthened partnerships with SMX Convention Center, SM Supermalls and their program on SM for MSMEs.