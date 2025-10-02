Negros heritage shines at HIMBON
The 39th Negros Trade Fair, held 23 to 28 September at SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, recorded unprecedented success with P54.5 million in spot sales plus P97million in booked business-to-business (B2B) transactions to total P151.5 million and 41,000 visitors over six days.
Carrying the theme HIMBON — the country’s longest-running provincial trade fair and Negros Island’s premier marketing platform delivered far-reaching economic, social and environmental impact for the Negros Island Region.
On the economic front, exhibitors gained breakthrough opportunities: a local food processor secured their first export order (pending FDA clearance), others forged supply deals with national distributors, and soft goods manufacturers began product collaborations with Filipino lifestyle giant Kultura. These achievements reflect how the fair strengthens supply chains and opens new markets for MSMEs.
375 DTI & LGU-assisted microenterprises were allowed to market test their products in Metro Manila alongside the 113 small and medium enterprises that are members of the Association of Negros Producers and Negrense-owned companies whose advocacies align with ANP’s vision.
Beyond trade, the fair united Negrenses and Metro Manila audiences in celebrating Negros’ rich culture and creativity. The event reinforced community pride, created livelihoods, and inspired future entrepreneurs.
Sustainability also took center stage, with many exhibitors highlighting eco-friendly practices and products rooted in Negros’ agricultural abundance — underscoring the region’s commitment to responsible growth.
Now in its 39th year, the Negros Trade Fair continues to showcase the resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of the Negrense people as it looks ahead to its milestone 40th edition in 2026 in its new home at SMX Aura with strengthened partnerships with SMX Convention Center, SM Supermalls and their program on SM for MSMEs.