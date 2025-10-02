NCRPO captures 3 of Metro Manila’s most wanted fugitives in one day

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested three of Metro Manila’s most wanted persons, including two high-profile fugitives, in separate manhunt operations on Wednesday.

At around 2:40 p.m., NCRPO’s Regional Mobile Force Battalion, in coordination with the Eastern Police District, arrested the region’s fifth most wanted person in Bocaue, Bulacan. The 46-year-old suspect is facing charges of qualified rape, with no bail recommended.

Shortly after, at about 3 p.m., joint operatives tracked down the third most wanted person in Doña Maria Subdivision, Barangay Tagas, Daraga, Albay. The 44-year-old suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for four counts of qualified rape of a minor, also with no bail recommended.

Later that night, at around 10 p.m., police cornered the top most wanted person in the region along Sanciangco Street, Barangay Catmon, Malabon City. The 42-year-old male suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder, likewise with no bail recommended.

Authorities said the back-to-back-to-back arrests highlight NCRPO’s enhanced managing police operations framework, which turns intelligence into action, ensures fugitives are held accountable, and strengthens public safety in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.