NBI files fresh cases vs. Alice Guo, family over Bulacan businesses, properties

The Bulacan South District Office (BUSDO) of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday announced that it has filed two separate cases against dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her family for establishing businesses and purchasing real property in Marilao, Bulacan.

The NBI filed 30 counts of falsification of public documents in relation to the businesses' articles of incorporation, secretary's certificate, and 2021 General Information Sheet.

The bureau also filed 30 counts of simulation of Minimum Capital Stock under the Anti-Dummy Law, along with four counts of falsification of public documents for falsifying applications for business, occupancy, and building permits.

The charges were filed against Guo, also identified as Guo Hua Ping, Shiela Guo or Mier Zhang, Seimen Guo, and Lin Wen Yi, according to the NBI.

Guo was also charged with an additional six counts of falsification of public documents in relation to a deed of sale and documentary stamps.

The investigation showed that Guo and her family were incorporators of several companies that shared a principal address in Marilao. The NBI said Guo, Shiela, and Seimen declared themselves as Filipinos in the articles of incorporation. Lin Wen Yi, Guo's alleged mother, and Guo Jian Zhong, her alleged father, were also listed as co-incorporators of the companies.

Earlier this month, the NBI said it would file new criminal and administrative complaints against Guo and 35 local officials over the alleged illegal land conversion of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) property.

Aside from the new charges, Guo is also facing a qualified trafficking case before a Pasig court, a graft case before a Valenzuela court, and a material misrepresentation case before a Tarlac court. A quo warranto petition was also filed against her in a Manila court, along with a petition to cancel her birth certificate before a Tarlac court.

Guo has vehemently denied all the charges filed against her.