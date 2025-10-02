NBI charges Guo, family over Bulacan assets

The Bulacan South District Office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed two separate cases against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her family for allegedly establishing businesses and purchasing real property in Marilao, Bulacan.

The NBI filed 30 counts of falsification of public documents in relation to the businesses’ articles of incorporation, secretary’s certificate, and 2021 General Information Sheet.

The bureau also filed 30 counts of simulation of Minimum Capital Stock under the Anti-Dummy Law, as well as four counts of falsification of public documents for falsifying applications for business, occupancy, and building permits.

The charges were filed against Guo, also identified as Guo Hua Ping, Shiela Guo or Mier Zhang, Seimen Guo and Lin Wen Yi, said the NBI.

Falsification raps

On the other hand, Guo was charged with an additional six counts of falsification of public documents in relation to a deed of sale and a documentary stamp.

An investigation conducted by the NBI revealed that Guo and her family are incorporators of several companies that share a principal address in Marilao.

The NBI said Guo, Shiela and Seimen declared themselves as Filipinos in the articles of incorporation.

Lin Wen Yi, Guo’s alleged mother, and Guo Jian Zhong, her alleged father, were co-incorporators of the companies, according to the NBI.

The NBI earlier this month said it was filing new criminal and administrative complaints against Guo and 35 local officials in connection with the alleged illegal land conversion of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator property.

Aside from the new charges, Guo is also facing a qualified trafficking case before a Pasig court, a graft case before a Valenzuela court, and a material misrepresentation case before a Tarlac court.