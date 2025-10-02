Nadine Lustre on being a mom: 'Not now, not yet'

Everyone loves to call award winning actress Nadine Lustre as president Nadine because of her voicing out and using her platforms to express her opinions on political matters that affect everyone. Lustre is not just all talk and post as she was one of the more prominent celebrities who participated in the Trillion Peso March last 21 September.

Recently, Lustre was asked about her thoughts on motherhood knowing that the said reality is the main theme of the 2025 MMFF film Call Me Mother which she co-stars with Vice Ganda.

“Being a mother, I know for a fact is not easy, being a mother makes me nervous and afraid,” said Lustre on a televised interview.

She also said her energies and focus now are her showbiz career and the businesses that she shares with boyfriend Christophe Bariou. “I’ve been working for as long as I can remember, and I can’t imagine having another responsibility other than my career. I am so focused with my career and, of course, this guy and our businesses as well,” Lustre said. “As of the moment, I am not yet ready. That it is why I salute all the moms because being a mother is not just a career; it is a vocation.”

Lustre’s hands are full with her showbiz responsibilities, personal advocacies, businesses, relationsip with Monsiuer Bariou. She believes that everything has a season and the being a mom season, will come in the nearest future.