Musk half-trillionaire

The net worth of the world’s richest person, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, briefly hit $500 billion on Wednesday afternoon, earning him half-trillionaire status.

The value of the electric car company, which trades at $459.46 per share Wednesday in New York, and his other businesses have risen this year.

The Forbes’ billionaires index reported his value going down to $499 billion later Wednesday, but still enough for him to retain his title as the wealthiest person in the world.

The other businesses of Musk are artificial intelligence startup xAI, X social media platform and rocket company SpaceX.

IT firm Oracle founder Larry Ellison briefly surpassed Musk as the world’s richest person last month when shares of the former’s company rose. Ellison is back to his net worth of about $350.7 billion to be the world’s second richest person.