‘Munti’ amnesty covers impounded vehicles

The local government of Muntinlupa City has enacted an amnesty program that will waive storage fees and surcharges for owners of long-impounded vehicles, aiming to decongest city facilities and provide financial relief.

Under Ordinance No. 2025-009, the amnesty applies to vehicles impounded by the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau (MTMB) on or before 15 September. The program runs from 1 October to 29 December.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon explained the ordinance is intended to help residents whose vehicles have been stuck in the impounding facility.

“Every day that the storage continues, an imposed charge is added for the release of their vehicles. We decided to issue an amnesty to reduce or remove those surcharges and fees,” Biazon said.

The amnesty, open to Muntinlupa residents, offers a 100 percent waiver of storage fees and a 50 percent reduction in fines and penalties imposed.

However, the program excludes vehicles involved in criminal cases, covered by court orders, or liens.