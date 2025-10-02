MMDA, QC LGU hold ‘Bayanihan sa Estero’ at Lagarian Creek

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Quezon City government conducted a joint cleanup operation on Thursday as part of the agency's Bayanihan sa Estero program—an initiative launched by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aimed at reducing flooding by removing garbage and silt from waterways.

MMDA Deputy Chairman Usec. Frisco San Juan Jr., MMDA General Manager Usec. Procopio Lipana, MMDA Assistant General Manager for Operations Asec. David Angelo Vargas, and Quezon City Engineering Department Chief Atty. Mark Dale Perral led the cleanup efforts at Lagarian Creek, a 4-kilometer-long waterway that serves as the upstream portion of the San Juan River.

Lipana emphasized the importance of maintaining clean and unobstructed waterways in flood-prone areas of Quezon City.

“If Lagarian Creek is not desilted, it will be affected by flooding, which could worsen the situation in adjacent low-lying areas,” Lipana said.

Atty. Perral, for his part, stated that Lagarian Creek plays a critical role in the city’s drainage system, and improving its capacity can significantly reduce flood risks.

“When we desilt it, the capacity of Lagarian Creek will increase,” Atty. Perral said.“For example, in the Roxas District, the estimated flood volume can reach around 30,000 cubic meters. Increasing the creek’s capacity will help a lot in reducing that volume.”

Desilting involves the removal of silt, debris, and other obstructions that hinder the natural flow of water. By clearing these blockages, the city aims to enhance water flow and prevent the accumulation of floodwaters during heavy rains.

The cleanup activity was supported by the MMDA Flood Control and Sewerage Management Office (FCSMO) and TUPAD beneficiaries.