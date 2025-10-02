MMDA, LGU teams deployed to Cebu

Following the devastating magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu Province Tuesday night, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the local governments of Taguig and Muntinlupa immediately deployed specialized rescue and relief teams to assist affected communities.

The mobilization follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to send immediate aid and resources to the disaster zone.

In a statement, the MMDA said it has deployed an 18-man contingent team composed of personnel from its Public Safety Division and Road Emergency Group Wednesday night.

The team is equipped with crucial tools including K9 search dogs, solar-powered water purifiers, life locators, battery-operated extrication gear, trauma bags, chainsaws and dump trucks.

MMDA chairperson Don Artes said the trained rescuers were tasked with clearing debris from roads, assisting in rescue operations, and supporting immediate relief efforts.

“K9 dogs [are] trained to locate people trapped under rubble or debris using their sense of smell,” Artes said, adding the teams will remain in Cebu for an undetermined number of days. The MMDA is coordinating directly with the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Meanwhile, local government units in the Metro Manila area also sent aid.

The local government of Taguig City dispatched four members of its Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue team on Thursday morning.

The rescuers specialize in technical operations, including high-angle and water search and rescue, and brought heavy equipment such as a hydraulic combi tool, chipping gun, and jack hammer.

Mayor Lani Cayetano called for residents’ support and announced she would request the City Council to approve financial assistance for the earthquake-hit areas.

Meantime, Muntinlupa City deployed a 10-person team consisting of seven personnel from its Disaster Resilience Management Office and three nurses.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon said the city will also send financial assistance to affected local governments, noting that even local resources are often insufficient during major disasters.