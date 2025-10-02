MMDA deploys team to quake-hit Cebu

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), in response to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu Province on Tuesday night, deployed an 18-man contingent team, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to mobilize resources and deliver immediate aid to affected communities.

The agency immediately coordinated on the ground with the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Emergency Operations Center Manager and Operations Section Head for deployment and needs assessment.

MMDA Chairman Atty. Don Artes said the teams, composed of personnel from the Public Safety Division and Road Emergency Group, were deployed Wednesday night and are tasked with providing assistance to all affected residents and supporting immediate relief and recovery efforts in disaster-hit areas.

“We also deployed K9 dogs to assist in earthquake response and rescue operations. They are trained to locate people trapped under rubble or debris using their sense of smell,” said Artes.

“The team will clear debris on roads that impede mobility and accessibility,” Artes added.

The contingent is equipped with solar-powered water purifiers to provide clean water, life locators, battery-operated extrication equipment, trauma bags, and various clearing tools, including chainsaws and dump trucks.

Trained rescuers will remain for an undetermined number of days to assist in the ongoing rescue operations, as long as needed.