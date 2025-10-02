Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found safe

BAGUIO CITY – A six-year-old boy who had been missing for four days was found on the morning of 2 October 2025, in Barangay Atok Trail, Baguio City.

The child, identified as Jarren Dabaras, who has autism level 3, was discovered sitting on a stone by a driver who volunteered in the search efforts. Jarren had been separated from his family since September 29.

Rescuers said the boy appeared pale and weak when he was found. He is now receiving medical treatment.

The search and rescue operation involved the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Baguio City Police, barangay officials, volunteers, and neighbors. Efforts continued for four days before Jarren was finally located around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The Dabaras family expressed their gratitude to the community and all who took part in the search.