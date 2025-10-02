Manila Fashion Week gets a glow-up

For breathtaking, avant-garde runway shows, BYS Fashion Week has been the preferred arena. It was essentially the center where Filipino designers, businesses and artists showcase the essence of contemporary Pinoy fashion.
It eventually evolved into more than just events throughout time, encompassing an entire ecosystem where both new and established artists flourish.
But this year, it is having a makeover. Welcome to Manila Fashion Week (MNLFW), the newest extravaganza. The rebranding is a power move, not merely a name change. It all comes down to elevating Filipino voices and aligning the country with the global fashion calendar.
“Fashion Week is all over the world, it has always centered on commerce. If you go back to the core of what a Fashion Week is supposed to be, it’s really for designers to sell their clothes, to show to their clients and whatnot,” said John Lozano, Manila Fashion Week founder.
And he is not stopping at setting local goals.
Consider Paris, Milan, New York and Tokyo. So why not Manila? Perhaps in the near future, it will not be just Paris or Milan Fashion Weeks that make news.
Who knows — Manila might be on the same worldwide roster?
He did not hold back with the vision either, “And I feel strongly that in the years to come, there will be more support for this endeavor. Because at the end of the day, who will benefit from this the most but the country? Because it’s high time that the world sees that the Philippines is not just a jungle with coconut trees and sand.”
“You know, fashion is here, and the world needs to see it,” Lozano added.
That idea strikes a chord with Filipinos because fashion is more than simply fabric. It combines identity, history and creativity. It demonstrates that Filipino artistry can compete with the world’s largest fashion centers.
This 16 to 19 October, Manila Fashion Week will take over SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City with a lineup that screams global potential: Andrea Tetangco, Don’t Blame The Kids (DBTK), Chris Nick, Viña Romero, OXGN, Íñigo, Randolf and Viktor – a mix of icons and rising stars ready to push Filipino fashion further onto the world stage.
At the heart of it all is Lozano’s desire to elevate Manila Fashion Week from a local showcase to a world-class runway event.
“There’s just so much talent in the country but not a lot of avenues to showcase them properly,” Lozano shared. “We hope that at least, for fashion, MNLFW can be a platform for Filipino designers and brands to show the world their story and what they can offer.”
Lastly, Lozano explained, “Ultimately, the goal is for MNL Fashion Week to be an event that the region, if not the world, will look forward to. And for it to be a launchpad for Filipino talent to go global. But for now, we just want it to be a celebration of the best in Filipino fashion.”