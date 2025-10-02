Manila Fashion Week gets a glow-up

And he is not stopping at setting local goals.

Consider Paris, Milan, New York and Tokyo. So why not Manila? Perhaps in the near future, it will not be just Paris or Milan Fashion Weeks that make news.

Who knows — Manila might be on the same worldwide roster?

He did not hold back with the vision either, “And I feel strongly that in the years to come, there will be more support for this endeavor. Because at the end of the day, who will benefit from this the most but the country? Because it’s high time that the world sees that the Philippines is not just a jungle with coconut trees and sand.”

“You know, fashion is here, and the world needs to see it,” Lozano added.

That idea strikes a chord with Filipinos because fashion is more than simply fabric. It combines identity, history and creativity. It demonstrates that Filipino artistry can compete with the world’s largest fashion centers.

This 16 to 19 October, Manila Fashion Week will take over SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City with a lineup that screams global potential: Andrea Tetangco, Don’t Blame The Kids (DBTK), Chris Nick, Viña Romero, OXGN, Íñigo, Randolf and Viktor – a mix of icons and rising stars ready to push Filipino fashion further onto the world stage.

At the heart of it all is Lozano’s desire to elevate Manila Fashion Week from a local showcase to a world-class runway event.

“There’s just so much talent in the country but not a lot of avenues to showcase them properly,” Lozano shared. “We hope that at least, for fashion, MNLFW can be a platform for Filipino designers and brands to show the world their story and what they can offer.”

Lastly, Lozano explained, “Ultimately, the goal is for MNL Fashion Week to be an event that the region, if not the world, will look forward to. And for it to be a launchpad for Filipino talent to go global. But for now, we just want it to be a celebration of the best in Filipino fashion.”