Magalong slams ‘below the belt’ claims over P118-M Baguio tennis court project

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong railed against what he described as “below the belt” accusations linking him to alleged anomalies in the P118 million tennis court project awarded to a company owned by contractor couple Pacifico "Curlee" and Cezarah "Sarah" Discaya.

Speaking at a Senate hearing Thursday, Magalong asserted that the project underwent an open and transparent bidding process in 2022. The tennis court was constructed by St. Gerrard Construction Company, a Discaya-owned firm. Magalong expressed frustration over the accusations, saying they unfairly suggest corruption on his part.

“Suddenly, here comes the below-the-belt accusation just because the Discayas have an anomalous tennis court project in the city. Sobra na ‘yan. Iyan ang hindi ko ma-take. Parang pinapalabas mo pa na sorbing korap ako. Ayan na mag-away na tayo d’yan (That’s too much. That’s what I can’t take. It’s like you’re saying that I’m corrupt. We’re going to have a fight over that),” Magalong said.

He defended his track record.

“First of all, if I were corrupt, would I fight those very powerful people there? You have to make sure that you have the moral ascendancy before you fight those people; otherwise, you will be destroyed. Nevertheless, I think I struck a nerve,” Magalong said.

He was a resource person at the Senate Committee on Science and Technology hearing, which reviewed a bill proposing a national budget blockchain system aimed at increasing transparency, accountability, and public participation.

In his remarks, Magalong stressed that corruption in infrastructure projects is not isolated but systemic and syndicate-based, involving multiple government layers while excluding local governments and communities from meaningful participation.

He also condemned the lack of openness and the culture of silence rooted in fear of social media backlash and reputational damage, which serve as barriers to transparency.

The mayor recounted his brief and fraught involvement with the government’s anti-corruption initiative, the Infrastructure Commission on Integrity (ICI).

Magalong recently stepped down as ICI special adviser but remained active in public discussions regarding corruption.

“I don't like to expound further. But I believe I struck a nerve, or several nerves, that they panicked, and that's why this happened. I would like to end my experience in the ICI. But one thing that I can say is that there's no transparency,” Magalong said.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro earlier said she had spoken with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. regarding the tennis court issue.

Magalong assured that a third-party audit is currently underway to examine the Discaya projects in Baguio, including the tennis court.

He noted that the tennis court itself only has minor defects, such as paint removal due to pavement placement, but nothing indicating major irregularities.