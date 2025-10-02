Magalong says he hasn't spoken to Marcos since ICI resignation

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said he has not yet talked to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after his resignation as special adviser and investigator to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“Hindi ko na nakausap si PBBM pagkatapos ko mag-resign,” he said Thursday in a radio interview.

Magalong stepped down after two weeks of serving the body.

Magalong, in a letter dated 26 September 2025 addressed to the President cited "The Palace's pronouncements concerning his designation, which he described 'contrary to the terms of my appointment'" have undermined his role and mandate.

"Combined with circumstances that already cast doubt on the independence of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, it has become clear that my continued service is no longer tenable," Magalong added.

He also highlighted in the letter that he "have neglected nor will he ever neglect his responscbiliy to Bagiio city whhc he says te core of his public service."

Marcos explained that Magalong became a special adviser because he would have had to give up his mayorship to take on this position.

Magalong, who belongs to Philippine Military Academy 1982’s Sandigan Class, served in the Special Action Force and was former chief of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. He also led the Mamasapano incident investigation in 2015.