LTFRB reaffirms full commitment to transport modernization program

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to fully implement the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), assuring stakeholders that reforms in the sector remain a top priority.

LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III said the agency continues to exert all efforts to ensure the transition to a modernized transport system proceeds without interruption.

“We remain focused on our mandate, which is to guarantee the unimpeded implementation of the PTMP,” Guadiz said.

He added that the LTFRB has been working closely with government financing institutions to help operators of modernized jeepney fleets meet their loan obligations under the program.

"As a matter of fact, we have been seeking dialogue with our partner Government Financing Institutions to assist operators of modernized jeepney fleets to meet their loan obligations under the PTMP," Guadiz stressed.

“We are moving forward with clarity and with the utmost concern for our operators and the commuting public. By taking deliberate and determined actions, we ensure that the vision of a modernized public transportation system for the Philippines is realized,” he added.

The LTFRB chief acknowledged that the reforms would take time but emphasized the importance of long-term solutions to address persistent problems in the sector.

He assured transport groups and the riding public that every decision of the LTFRB goes through a thorough technical, legal, and financial evaluation.

Guadiz called on all stakeholders to collaborate constructively in achieving the common goal of providing efficient and reliable transport services to the public.

He emphasized that the LTFRB is steadfast in fulfilling its mandate with transparency, accountability, and a strong commitment to public service, noting that continuity and stability are vital to the successful implementation of the PTMP.