Is Kobe Paras dating Elisse Joson?

Paras were seen a couple of times with different women after breaking up

with Alcantara.

Surprisingly, there were no photos of Joson and Paras together while on a date, making us wonder if their clandestine romance is really true.

Kim Chiu’s mysterious role in ‘The Alibi’ excites fans

Dreamscape Entertainment has released teaser photos of Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s latest series, The Alibi, on its official Facebook account, and fans are already excitedly surprised by the mysterious role Chiu is playing.

In the photos, Chiu seems to play a pole dancer as she was dressed sexily, wearing a mask with a pole in the background.

Avelino is seen watching Chiu as she is about to gyrate.

Already, fans are excited to see Chiu in her latest series as they were intrigued by her character.

“The last time I downloaded the Prime app was when I was watching their series, Linlang. Now, I will be downloading it again for this new series,” one fan said.

“Super excited to watch the series, Kimmy,” another one exlaimed.

“Omg!!! Kimmy so amazing, exciting, another hit na nman ito.”

Challenge accepted

Rufa Mae Quinto accepted the challenge of auditioning for the latest edition, the fourth, actually, of Your Face Sounds Familiar.

“When I was asked to audition, I said this is beautiful because it’s been a long time since I went full-blast in showbiz. For almost 10 years, my career was like that because I had a family. Now that my daughter is independent, I said I can do full-time in my career,” she said in Filipino during the show’s grand mediacon for the show’s hosts, Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario, plus all eight contenders.