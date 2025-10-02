Impounded vehicles covered by Munti amnesty

Owners with vehicles long-impounded may reclaim their units at lower cost after the city government of Muntinlupa enacted an amnesty that will waive storage fees and surcharges.

Under Ordinance No. 2025-009, the program extends to vehicles impounded by the Muntinlupa Traffic Management Bureau (MTMB) on or before 15 September 2025. The amnesty period runs from 1 October to 29 December.

Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said the ordinance aims to decongest the city’s impounding facility while providing financial relief to unit owners.

“We have fellow residents whose vehicles were caught and impounded, but they have not yet claimed them… Every day that the storage continues, an imposed charge is added for the release of their vehicles. We decided to issue an amnesty to reduce or remove those surcharges and fees,” Biazon explained.

The amnesty is open to Muntinlupa residents with vehicles impounded on or before 15 September. The program excludes vehicles involved in criminal cases, covered by court orders, or liens.

Benefits under the amnesty include a 100% waiver in storage fees and 50% reduction in fines and penalties imposed.

To claim an impounded vehicle, the owner must:

Present a valid government-issued ID Submit a letter request to MTMB applying for amnesty Pay the prescribed fees at the MTMB and secure an official receipt and clearance form, Present the clearance to the impounding site in Pacwood, Brgy. Tunasan to withdraw the vehicle.

Those who will claim the vehicle on behalf of the owner must bring an authorization letter along with a copy of the owner’s valid ID.

Biazon encouraged motorists to take advantage of the program before the year ends.