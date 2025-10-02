Iloilo traffic enforcers relieved after viral video shows no-overtaking violation

ILOILO CITY — Two traffic enforcers in Western Visayas were relieved from duty after a viral video showed them overtaking on a double solid yellow line at a bridge in Barangay Balantang, Jaro, Iloilo City.

The video, posted on Facebook by radio station manager Jay Balnig, quickly drew over 300 reactions, 201 shares, and 110 comments as of press time, with netizens criticizing the officers for flouting traffic rules they are sworn to enforce.

“They catch violators but they themselves are worse,” one commenter wrote in Hiligaynon. Another said, “There should also be a show-cause order for the driver. If he can’t explain, his license should be revoked.” Some users also questioned whether the officers’ use of a blinker vehicle gave them undue protection.

LTO guidelines state that a double solid yellow line strictly prohibits overtaking or lane changes, especially on bridges and highways, to prevent accidents and separate vehicles moving in opposite directions.

LTO-6 Regional Director Atty. Gaudioso P. Geduspan II confirmed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that the two enforcers have been temporarily relieved pending investigation. “The video shows a clear lapse of judgment in violating road markings that indicate no overtaking,” he said.

A show-cause order will be issued requiring the officers to explain their actions, while the LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Unit conducts a full probe and recommends sanctions. “If found culpable, the appropriate administrative penalties will follow,” Geduspan added.

The identities of the enforcers remain withheld. Geduspan stressed that no LTO personnel are exempt from traffic rules. “Our enforcers must uphold the law before expecting compliance from the public,” he said, adding that internal monitoring will be tightened to prevent similar lapses.

“The rules apply to everyone. No one is above the law,” he emphasized.