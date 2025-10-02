Iloilo governor seeks DPWH action on stalled P680-M Aganan Flyover

ILOILO CITY—Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. has formally urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) central office to break the prolonged stalemate in the Aganan Flyover project in Pavia, Iloilo, citing consultant discrepancies and delayed central office action as the main causes of the construction halt.

In a letter to newly appointed DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Defensor wrote, “I am writing to respectfully request a comprehensive update and clarification regarding the current status of the Aganan Flyover project in Pavia, Iloilo. The prolonged delay significantly disrupts traffic flow and continues to affect the daily lives and convenience of our residents.”

The governor noted that the flyover, which broke ground in July 2020 with a 24-month target completion, has remained unfinished for years without an official resumption timeline. Reports indicated that the original contractor, United Technology Consolidated Partnership (UTCP), allegedly committed discrepancies in assessing the foundation depth, leading to the DPWH central office’s disapproval.

Additional funds estimated at P275 million to P300 million may be needed for design revisions and rectifications tied to flawed soil testing. Although the regional office forwarded the revised design back to DPWH central for review, funding for corrections has not been secured, leaving the project in limbo.

“Given these circumstances, the unresolved state of the project continues to burden the public—both in terms of daily traffic congestion and lost confidence in timely infrastructure delivery,” Defensor stressed.

Copies of the governor’s letter were furnished to DPWH Region VI OIC Regional Director Joel F. Limpengco, Iloilo 2nd District Representative Kathryn Joyce Gorriceta, and the Infrastructure Committee of the Regional Development Council (RDC) VI.

The P680-million Aganan Flyover, envisioned to ease traffic along a key highway section in Pavia, has been critical but stalled since 2022 due to design and structural concerns. Residents and motorists remain eager for a clear resolution.

In a recent development, DPWH Assistant Regional Director Jose Al Fruto disclosed that an additional P285 million is required for repairs and that the proposal has already been included in the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP). If approved, repair works are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.