HRAB launches Pasta Mania 2025 with massive servings at SM City Baguio

BAGUIO CITY—Residents and mallgoers enjoyed a feast of pasta dishes on 2 October 2025, at the Atrium of SM City Baguio as the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Baguio (HRAB) opened its annual food festival.

Dubbed “Pasta Mania 2025,” the event marked the start of the 18th Annual Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism (HRT) Month and the 16th National Food Showdown (NFS)–Regional. More than five tons of pasta in six flavors were served to the public.

Baguio Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan said the event reflected the city’s creativity and inclusivity while developing the talents of young people who will further strengthen the HRT industry in Baguio and the country.

Department of Tourism-Cordillera Regional Director also commended HRAB for its consistent innovation and contribution to tourism and cultural promotion, noting that its member restaurants not only boost the economy but also serve the community.

HRAB Chairman and Hotel Supreme owner Jeffrey Ng highlighted pasta’s diverse cultural origins, noting that 10 member restaurants collaborated to prepare a massive pasta display spanning 28 feet in diameter and sliced into portions measuring up to 14 feet each, enough to serve 15,000 people.

Among the dishes presented were Baguio Country Club’s Tuna Pesto Salad and Spicy Spanish Sardines with Sundried Tomatoes; El Cielito’s Spanish Sardines Pasta; Fairways and Green with Bread Breakfast and King Dao Park’s Shanghai noodles; Hill Station’s pasta with etag (Igorot smoked ham) and bukel (beans); John Hay Hotels’ Grilled Chicken Pesto; La Fayette Luxury Suites’ Cordilleran-inspired Kung Pao Pasta; Le Monet’s Linguine Vigan Pasta with kiniing (Igorot smoked meat); and MV Alabanza Longganisa OPC’s Pene Recado ala King and Pene Hamonado Marinara Pasta.