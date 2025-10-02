Help on the way amid deadly Cebu quake

A full-scale government response is underway in Cebu Province after a devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck late on 30 September, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, led by the Air Force and Navy, has mobilized air and ground assets to support rescue and relief efforts across the region, which has been placed under a state of calamity by provincial authorities.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) immediately activated its Disaster Response Task Units. A C-130 cargo aircraft was dispatched to transport reinforcements from the 505th Search and Rescue Group and a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response team from the Philippine Army.

Black Hawk helicopters from the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing were deployed for rapid damage assessment and needs analysis flights, as well as for ferrying rescue personnel, medical teams, and relief goods to isolated areas.

On the ground, personnel from the 560th Air Base Group joined the Army in search and rescue operations and relief distribution. PAF spokesperson Col. Maria Christina Basco assured the public that the force remains steadfast in its mission, with more air assets on standby.

The Philippine Navy also mobilized its disaster response teams, spearheaded by its Civil Military Operations Group.

The Navy dispatched 576 bags of essential supplies, including food packs and hygiene kits, to evacuation centers in close coordination with private partners like PAIR CARGO and Bell Khenz Pharma.

Naval Public Affairs chief Capt. Benjo Negranza emphasized the Navy’s commitment to serving in times of calamity, alongside its stakeholders.

Meanwhile, national and local government agencies have centralized the response, as the Department of the Interior and Local Government Region VII activated emergency protocols, placing Local Emergency Operations Centers on full alert to gather real-time data on casualties, infrastructure damage, and critical supply lines.

Neighboring local governments immediately pitched in, with Cebu City, Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City deploying ambulances, search and rescue teams, and water filtration systems.

Meantime, Bohol Province dispatched a 16-member medical team and offered P5 million in financial assistance to Cebu Province. The Bureau of Fire Protection and the Police Regional Office VII deployed hundreds of personnel for rescue, retrieval, and law and order operations across multiple municipalities.

The Office of the Vice President also sustained its relief operations, distributing over 2,000 relief boxes and 3,100 boxes of crisis assistance to affected families in areas including Medellin, San Remigio, Bogo, Tabuelan and Tabogon.

This comes as Vice President Sara Duterte arrived in Cebu Wednesday afternoon to personally extend sympathies and meet with local officials, assuring them of sustained assistance.

Damage assessments continued as aftershocks, including a magnitude 5 tremor, rattled the region. Visible damage to several public structures was reported, particularly in Bogo City, which was near the epicenter.

The Old Parish Building of San Julian de Cuenca sustained heavy damage, with debris falling from its belfry, and the Old Municipal Hall (now the Legislative Building) showed visible cracks.

Provincial engineers also reported visible cracks in the Iloilo Provincial Capitol, though the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office declared the building safe for occupancy pending further validation.

The NDRRMC continues to coordinate with all agencies to assess emerging needs and accelerate the recovery and rehabilitation phase.