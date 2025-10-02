‘Haunted’ super health centers, incomplete DoH projects flagged

Senator Win Gatchalian has raised alarm over nearly P15 billion worth of incomplete and non-operational projects under the Department of Health (DOH), including so-called “haunted” super health centers that remain unused despite being structurally complete.

During a Senate Committee on Finance hearing on the proposed 2025 budget for the DOH and its attached agencies, Gatchalian cited findings from the 2024 Commission on Audit (COA) report, which revealed that 123 health projects worth P11.54 billion were not completed within their contract periods.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate finance panel, also pointed to DOH data showing that out of 1,099 super health centers slated for construction between 2021 and 2024, 319 projects—valued at P3 billion—remain either unfinished or non-functional.

“We will not allow haunted super health centers or unfinished projects to happen again,” Gatchalian said.

“Everything under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program must be completed. Sayang ang pera, we're talking about P15 billion,” he added.

The senator described some of the health centers as "haunted" due to their long-standing lack of use and occupancy, despite the completion of physical structures.

To prevent further waste of public funds and ensure the delivery of healthcare services, Gatchalian proposed a new counterpart system between the DOH and local government units (LGUs). Under this model, both parties would share responsibility and resources in the construction and operationalization of health facilities.

He emphasized the importance of accountability and improved coordination to ensure the success of the DOH’s Health Facilities Enhancement Program, especially as the country continues to strengthen its healthcare system in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.