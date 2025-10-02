Golden Scenery of Tomorrow: Star-studded chapter in University Series

The campus universe created by Wattpad sensation Gwy Saludes (a.k.a. 4reuminct) is about to shine even brighter as Viva One unveils the highly anticipated fifth installment of the phenomenal University Series—Golden Scenery of Tomorrow—streaming this October 18, 2025.

At the heart of the story are Bea Binene and Wilbert Ross, who take on the roles of Avianna “Via” Diaz and Larkin “Arkin” Sanchez. Their tender yet complicated journey from childhood best friends to lovers promises to tug at the hearts of fans. Via, an aspiring architect scarred by her mother’s fame, struggles to find her place away from the limelight, while Arkin, a charismatic film student, is suddenly thrust into showbiz stardom. Their love is tested as personal wounds and the glare of fame threaten to tear them apart.

A Glittering Ensemble

What elevates this chapter is its ensemble cast, uniting some of today’s most promising young stars. The Univerkada returns in full force: Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo, Jerome Ponce, Krissha Viaje, Gab Lagman, Hyacinth Callado, Aubrey Caraan, Lance Carr, Nicole Omillo, and Jairus Aquino. Their presence brings continuity, charm, and the irresistible kilig that fans of The Rain in España, Safe Skies Archer, Chasing in the Wild, and Avenues of the Diamond have come to love.

From Page to Screen

Adapted from Saludes’ bestselling Wattpad novel, Golden Scenery of Tomorrowcarries the weight of its predecessors’ success—collectively reaching over 695 million reads online. Under the direction of Victor Villanueva (Patay Na Si Hesus, Kidnap for Romance), the series balances heart-fluttering romance with deeper themes of sacrifice, self-discovery, and resilience.

Fan Frenzy and First Glimpse

The first teaser dropped at Vivarkada: The Ultimate Fancon and Grand Concert on August 15, 2025, igniting cheers from thousands of fans and sparking a viral wave online. The preview gave audiences their first taste of Via and Arkin’s golden love story, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of Viva One’s biggest offerings of the year.

With a powerhouse cast, a beloved source material, and a story that mirrors both the sweetness and struggles of young love, Golden Scenery of Tomorrow is shaping up to be the series’ most dazzling entry yet.

Don’t miss the premiere on October 18, 2025, only on Viva One, with fresh weekly episodes that promise to make hearts flutter and glow.