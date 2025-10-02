Filinvest named Developer of the Year, joins Asia’s Elite at Hubexo Awards 2025

Filinvest has cemented its place as one of the region’s leading property developers after being named among the Elite Award winners and recognized as Developer of the Year at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2025.

The Elite Award is a rare honor given only to developer and architecture firms that have consistently excelled, with at least ten wins across two decades. This distinction celebrates industry pioneers who continue to set benchmarks for innovation and excellence across seven Asian markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Filinvest also secured a place among the Top 10 Developers in Asia, underscoring the company’s scale, impact, and ability to deliver high-quality, sustainable developments across the region.

“To be named among the Elite Asia Award winners is both humbling and inspiring. It affirms Filinvest Land’s decades-long commitment to building communities that improve lives, while also challenging us to continue raising the bar of excellence. This milestone is not just about looking back at our achievements, but about strengthening our vision of a more inclusive and sustainable future,” said Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) President and CEO Tristan Las Marias.

Filinvest Alabang, Inc. (FAI) President and CEO Catherine Ilagan added: “We are honored to be recognized for pioneering communities that balance progress, environmental stewardship, and livability. This award affirms Filinvest Alabang’s position at the forefront of sustainable township developments and also our commitment to providing world-class homes for discerning clientele with our luxury residential brand Filigree. It inspires us to continue setting new standards in the industry.”

Filinvest’s combined real estate arms, FLI and FAI, played a key role in securing the honor. FLI continues to expand nationwide with residential communities, townships, commercial centers, and industrial parks, guided by its mission to enrich Filipino lives. Meanwhile, FAI has led the group’s high-end developments, including Filinvest City in Alabang, the country’s only township with both LEED Gold and BERDE certifications. Its luxury residential brand, Filigree, further strengthens its reputation with standout projects such as Botanika Nature Residences and Golf Ridge Private Estate.

The dual recognition also comes as Filinvest marks its 70th anniversary, highlighting its enduring role in Philippine nation-building while reinforcing its place among Asia’s most trusted and future-focused developers.