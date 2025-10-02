Filinvest named an Elite Award winner at Hubexo Asia Awards 2025

Filinvest has been listed as one of the Elite Award winners at the Hubexo Asia Awards 2025, a rare honor given only to architecture and developer firms that have consistently excelled by winning 10 or more times over the past two decades.

This elite recognition celebrates industry pioneers who have set the benchmark for innovation and achievement across seven key Asian markets: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

On top of this exclusive milestone, Filinvest also secured a place among the Top 10 Developers in Asia Awards 2025. This distinction recognizes firms shaping the future of the region’s real estate industry through scale, impact, and consistent delivery of high-quality developments.

Dual recognition

The dual recognition underscores the strength of Filinvest’s real estate businesses, affirming its position as among the region’s most outstanding, resilient, and future-focused developers trusted to shape innovative communities that continue to set new benchmarks for excellence.

Filinvest earned its place among this exclusive circle through the combined achievements of its real estate arms, Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) and Filinvest Alabang Inc. (FAI).

Their multiple wins over the years at the Hubexo Asia Awards reflect the group’s enduring leadership and unwavering commitment to building sustainable, inclusive and future-ready communities.

Filinvest Land Inc., one of the country’s most trusted and multi-awarded full-range developers, has established a nationwide footprint with a diverse portfolio of residential communities, integrated townships, commercial centers, offices, co-living spaces and industrial parks.

Enriching Filipino lives

Guided by its mission to enrich Filipino lives, FLI continues to bring innovative, accessible, and meaningful developments to different parts of the Philippines.

FAI, meanwhile, is the group’s premier high-end residential and township arm. Its flagship development, Filinvest City in Alabang, is the country’s only township with both LEED Gold and BERDE certifications — an embodiment of excellence in sustainable urban planning.

FAI’s multi-awarded luxury residential brand, Filigree, showcases its commitment to superior design, comfort, and quality through standout developments such as Botanika Nature Residences and Golf Ridge Private Estate.