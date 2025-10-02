DOT-TIEZA TRAs open to receive donations for Cebu quake survivors

The Tourist Rest Area (TRA) in Medellin town has been repurposed as a drop-off point for relief donations following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on 30 September.

On its official Facebook page, the Municipality of Medellin announced that the TRA would be open 24/7 to accommodate relief items for affected communities.

“The Municipality of Medellin has established a 24/7 drop-off area for relief item donations at the Medellin Tourist Rest Area, located in front of the Medellin Municipal Hall. This drop-off point is accessible to all types of vehicles,” the post said.

Originally designed to provide comfort and convenience to travelers, the Medellin TRA has now become a key hub for coordinating relief goods in the wake of the disaster.

“I thank our fellow Cebuanos and fellow Filipinos who have come to the aid of the people here in Cebu. Our Tourist Rest Areas here in Cebu, including the one in the Municipality of Medellin, continue to be open, and it is ready to receive and be a drop-off point for those who may wish to provide assistance to the Cebuanos affected by this tragedy,” Secretary Christina Frasco said. She joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and other Cabinet officials in inspecting ground-zero areas in Cebu.

The TRA is a flagship project of the Department of Tourism under the Marcos administration, in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

Frasco also noted that other TRA locations in Moalboal, Carcar, and Carmen are available to receive relief donations for quake victims.