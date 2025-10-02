DILG targets 40K police body cams but funds less than 10K; rioters blamed in Mendiola death

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Thursday, 2 October 2025, that police body cameras will be included in its 2026 budget, but the agency can only afford to purchase fewer than 10,000 units — far below its 40,000 target.

“We need about 40,000 body cams amounting to P35,000 each, so that’s about 1.3 billion pesos for our 40,000 personnel,” said Arnie Fuentebella, sponsor of the DILG budget and Camarines Sur 4th District representative.

“Since ‘yung fiscal space is limited, we might be able to purchase less than 10,000 body cams,” he added.

Fuentebella said the new models cannot be turned off by police officers while on duty.

The issue was raised during the interpolation of Akbayan Partylist Rep. Percy Cendaña, who questioned the implementation of Philippine National Police (PNP) Memorandum Circular 17 of 2025, released on 23 January. The new policy replaced Oplan Tokhang and lays out a recalibrated anti-illegal drugs strategy that emphasizes human rights.

“I would really appreciate a copy of this memorandum circular because I am curious, this curiosity is coming from a place of trauma. We all know how many lives were lost in the implementation of 'Oplan Tokhang.' We are also aware that the reputation of PNP Memorandum Circular 16-2016 has already reached The Hague,” Cendaña said.

“I welcome this new police memorandum circular and would very much like to know how different it is to the old memorandum circular,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the interpolation of Kamangagawa Partylist Rep. Elijah San Fernando, the DILG emphasized that police exercised maximum tolerance during the 21 September Mendiola riot.

DILG clarified that riot police were unarmed, while SWAT teams carrying firearms were positioned at the rear.

“The riot police had no firearms, but the SWAT, they do have, but they are at the far back. If we can’t control the rioters who are causing violence, our SWAT is armed,” Fuentebella said in Tagalog.

On the death of protester Eric Saber, who was killed by gunshot wounds during the riot, Fuentebella said police did not fire their weapons and suggested the bullet may have come from rioters.

“None of our police officers discharged a firearm, but we also have pictures showing that the rioters had guns. So it might have been an accidental firing; we don't know what happened, but for sure, none of our police officers fired a gun,” he said.

“I think justice should be done. Since we have pictures that the rioters have guns, we will identify them, we will investigate to give justice to our diseased countrymen,” he added.