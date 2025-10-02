DILG eyes 40K body cams

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) told the House of Representatives on Thursday that while it plans to purchase body cameras for police officers in the 2026 budget, fiscal constraints will significantly limit the initial acquisition.

Camarines Sur Fourth District Representative Arnie Fuentabella, sponsor of the DILG’s budget proposal, said the agency’s target is to equip all 40,000 personnel with body cameras, a goal requiring an estimated P1.3 billion.

“Since the fiscal space is limited, we might be able to purchase less than 10,000 body cams,” Fuentabella explained. He noted the new models acquired will feature a design that prevents on-duty officers from turning the devices off.

The issue was raised by Akbayan Partylist Rep. Percy Cendaña during interpolation, who specifically inquired about the agency’s plans in light of the new Philippine National Police (PNP) Memorandum Circular 17 of 2025.

The new circular, released 23 January, outlines a recalibrated strategy for addressing illegal drugs that aims to be more effective while showing greater respect for human rights, replacing the controversial Oplan Tokhang.

“I welcome this new police memorandum circular and would very much like to know how different it is to the old memorandum circular,” Cendaña said, noting that public curiosity stems from the “trauma” of previous drug campaigns.

During questioning by Kamangagawa Partylist Representative Elijah San Fernando, the DILG addressed the PNP’s handling of a riot that occurred on Mendiola on 21 September.

Fuentabella stressed that the PNP utilized maximum tolerance during the riot and stressed that the primary riot police were not armed with guns. He clarified, however, that the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, which does carry firearms, was positioned at the rear.

“The riot police had no firearms, but the SWAT, they do have, but they are at the far back, if we can’t control the rioters who are causing violence, our SWAT is armed,” Fuentabella said.

The DILG further clarified the death of victim Eric Saber, whose cause of death was attributed to gunshot wounds. Fuentabella stated that police officers did not discharge any firearms and suggested the fatal shot may have come from the rioters.

“None of our police officers discharged a firearm, but we also have pictures showing that the rioters had guns. So it might have been an accidental firing; we don’t know what happened, but for sure, none of our police officers fired a gun,” Fuentabella said.

He added that the PNP will investigate those pictures to identify the armed rioters and “give justice to our diseased countrymen.”