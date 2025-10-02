DHSUD suspends housing amortization for quake, typhoon victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has ordered a moratorium on housing amortization payments for members of its key shelter agencies (KSAs) in areas devastated by recent natural disasters.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the move was in compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to provide all possible assistance to victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu and typhoons “Nando” and “Opong” in Bicol.

Aliling directed Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta, National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation President Renato Tobias, National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai, and Social Housing Finance Corporation President Federico Laxa to immediately enforce the suspension.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr., hinihiling ko sa ating mga KSAs na magpatupad ng suspension ng amortization sa lahat ng mga apektado ng kalamidad sa Cebu at Masbate,” Aliling said.

The DHSUD chief, who also chairs the boards of the four housing agencies, accompanied the President to Masbate on Wednesday to deliver aid to affected residents.

“Malaking bagay sa ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng bagyo at lindol ang hindi na muna aalalahanin ang pagbayad ng buwanang amortization sa panahong ito. Ang utos ng Pangulo ay ipaabot ang lahat ng pwedeng itulong sa mga biktima, at yan po ang ating gagawin,” he added.

Aliling also tasked DHSUD’s regional offices in Regions 5 and 7 to conduct immediate ground assessments of shelter damage and coordinate closely with other government agencies and the private sector to deliver housing assistance at the soonest possible time.

The Cebu earthquake late Tuesday killed more than 70 people, injured hundreds, and displaced over 47,000 families, many of whom were left homeless. Last week, typhoons “Nando” and “Opong” battered Bicol, particularly Masbate, damaging or destroying thousands of homes.