DHSUD, Pag-IBIG turn over San Mateo housing units

The government recently turned over new housing units in San Mateo, Rizal, to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) who are also members of the Pag-IBIG Fund.

The Abuab Housing Project, located in Barangay Guitnang Bayan II, is part of the administration’s 4PH program. The turnover also marked the start of National Shelter Month.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the project highlighted inter-agency cooperation as it partnered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to expand access to affordable housing.

“This is the first Expanded 4PH pilot project in Region IV-A. In close coordination with DSWD, we are matching the housing needs of 4Ps families in our collective effort to uplift lives,” Aliling said.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the partnership aims to help families move out of poverty.

“This is the first time we have partnered with DHSUD on a project like this, and we are grateful that our 4Ps beneficiaries now have the chance to own a home through the expanded 4PH program. You will no longer rent. You now have your own home,” he said.

Pag-IBIG Fund deputy CEO Alexander Hilario G. Aguilar said the Abuab Towers project will deliver 4,330 condominium units. A 24-square-meter unit has a monthly amortization of P6,201.81, which may be reduced to P4,849.38 with a DHSUD subsidy.

More than 100 beneficiaries have already received Notices of Approval for Pag-IBIG housing loans, with several formally receiving their units during the ceremony.

The event also featured Pag-IBIG’s Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels, a mobile service that assisted members with registration, housing loan inquiries and other transactions.