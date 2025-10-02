Designer bag (and charms) vs gold: Where to invest, which appreciates more

“Crafted from Niloticus crocodile skin, the bag is dyed in a distinctive white-to-grey gradient meant to evoke the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas,” Sotheby’s website described the Himalaya Birkin. “Whether set with diamonds or not, Himalaya Birkins are celebrated for their rarity, craftsmanship and visual impact. They consistently command a premium in the secondary market compared to other crocodile Birkins, with pricing influenced by size, age and condition.”

French luxury brand Hermes has no formal or publicly accessible waiting list for the Birkins, but the reservation process reportedly involves building a relationship with a sales associate and proof of purchase history. The rest, according to reports, have to wait anytime from months to years to have a piece in their hands, whether they are celebrities or not.

Bags of value

According to Agence France-Presse, modern-day Birkins are offered to loyal clients with prices starting at about $10,000 (over half a million pesos). Besides Heart, the bag is a hit among other celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and the Kardashians.

Last year, those refused access to the bags sued Hermes in a class-action suit in California.

But why are Heart and other fashionistas like her willing to go through lengths to collect designer bags (and charms) such as the Birkin and the LV Vivienne doll?

According to viral reports, that is because designer bags, the Birkin in particular, appreciate more than gold.

In a 2024 story published by Fortune titled “Birkin bags can double in value in five years. An Hermès expert explains why it’s a better investment than gold,” luxury resale and authentication platform OpenLuxury founder James Firestein said, “The resale value of particularly the Birkin and Kelly bags over the past 10 years has outpaced gold” due to a number of reasons.

Apart from only customers with proven purchase history, such as Heart, are offered the opportunity to buy a Birkin or a Kelly, even them cannot choose the styles to buy since the company only allows boutiques to sell only a number of Birkins per season. This only fuels the craze for the bags even more and adds to their luxury and exclusivity, known to collectors as the “Hermes Game.”

“In 2021, the Himalaya Birkin 25 emerged as the most sought-after size, selling for over $300,000 at Sotheby’s. By 2023, pristine examples of the same size were trading closer to $200,000. The larger Birkin 30 typically sells around $150,000 in similar condition, while older bags with visible signs of wear tend to fetch closer to $100,000,” Sotheby’s reported.

Just last July, the original Birkin, the first-ever Birkin bag designed by Hermes for celebrity Jane Birkin, smashed records at Sotheby’s auction in Paris, selling for 8.58 million euros ($10 million) to a “private collector from Japan,” making it the second-most expensive fashion item ever sold at auction after actress Judy Garland’s The Wizard of Oz ruby red slippers, which sold for $32.5 million in 2024 in Texas.

Before the “OG” Birkin, its sister Hermes bag, a diamond-encrusted crocodile skin Kelly 28, previously held the record price for a handbag in an auction by fetching $513,000 (almost P30 million) at Christie’s in Hong Kong in 2021.

At the recent Salcedo Auctions “The Well-Appointed Life” live and online bidding wars last 27 September in Makati City, among the over 800 items that went under the hammer was a sole Chanel Maxi Flap XXL bag with grained calfskin and gold-tone metal, with a starting bid price at P550,000 to P600,000, a higher estimate than National Hero Jose Rizal’s Ateneo de Municipal report card with a starting price at P350,000 to P400,000.

“Metals are collectible, vintage bags are collectible as well. All of them are in these different collecting categories,” Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma told me at the auction’s preview last month.

“For rare vintage bags, etc., again, supply and demand is a big factor to the desirability of these pieces and the demand of these pieces as well.”