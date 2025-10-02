DBM snaps at vlogger over red-plate vehicles at Widus Hotel parking

The Department of Budget and Management has snapped back at a vlogger for posting about red-plate vehicles inside a parking lot at the Widus Hotel, Pampanga.

According to Usec. Goddes Hope Libiran, “Dear Sir Ajarn Chris Vlog, I cannot let this misleading post pass without correcting the facts. The red-plate vehicles you saw WERE NOT THERE FOR LEISURE OR GAMBLING.”

Usec. Libiran said that the red-plate vehicles were used by government employees who attended the New Government Procurement Act (NGPA) Caravan in Clark. She added the NGPA Caravan is a legitimate training program requested and organized by the Association of Local Budget Officers (ALBO) Region III, a private association.

“Let me make it very clear: ALBO Region III, NOT the Department of Budget and Management Region III, chose the venue and took charge of all accommodations, logistics, and other expenses related to the NGPA Caravan. The role of DBM Regional Office III was limited to providing resource persons for the sessions,” she said.

The official cited that the NGPA Caravan is part of a nationwide effort to equip public officials with updated procurement rules to ensure that every peso of public funds is spent properly, efficiently, and in full compliance with the law.

“As to the venue: Widus Hotel has, since time immemorial, been used as a training and seminar site. It is also important to emphasize that THE HOTEL HAD NO OPERATIONAL CASINO at the time of engagement,” she said.

She added that function halls were contracted exclusively for the training, far from gaming areas. Standard safeguards are always followed to ensure no public official is allowed in casino areas.

“As a Kapampangan and as Undersecretary of the DBM, I strongly object to this kind of IRRESPONSIBLE POSTING that paints government workers in a bad light,” she cited.

“PUBLIC VIGILANCE IS WELCOME, BUT IT MUST BE BASED ON FACTS, NOT HALF-TRUTHS. This post is misleading, unfair, and damaging. I sincerely hope that you take your post down or issue a public clarification, and apologize to the government employees and institutions you have maligned.”

“Thank you. PS: Posted this here since your comment section is closed to non-followers like me,” she ended.