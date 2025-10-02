Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If there is sulking or jealousy, address it now, not in the next fight.
Health: Eat more fruits, especially if you are lacking sleep.
Career: A good day to submit proposals or apply for a new role.
Wealth: You might find a new online source of income.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a yellow pouch under the working desk to attract luck for side hustles.
OX
Love: Is there a silent treatment between you two? It is better if you make the first move.
Health: A good day for physical activity, even just a brisk walk.
Career: If you are waiting for feedback, it might arrive today.
Wealth: You will receive news about a rebate, refund, or discount.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a red string bracelet to ward off envy and gain respect from colleagues.
TIGER
Love: An ex or former partner might return or visit. Are you ready?
Health: Avoid staying up late, especially with consecutive deadlines.
Career: An offer may come from an acquaintance; it is good to think it over.
Wealth: A good day to buy something you have been saving up for.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a white stone in the room to ease tension in relationships or family.
RABBIT
Love: A good day to go on a date or reconnect with someone you have long been chatting with.
Health: Drink tea with honey or lemon for sore throat or fatigue.
Career: A boss or client will say “good job.” Remember this.
Wealth: You may receive a sudden tip or small reward.
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gold coin in your coin jar to attract new luck in daily income.
DRAGON
Love: You do not need to act to be loved; just show your true self.
Health: Keep the workspace clean to avoid eye and head fatigue.
Career: An opportunity may come if you are open to collaboration.
Wealth: A good day to start a new budget plan.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place a blue pouch near your working area to boost luck in digital and remote work.
SNAKE
Love: You will feel excitement today from a simple message.
Health: Do not forget to bring water; hydration is key.
Career: The right person will notice your effort; do not lose hope.
Wealth: You may get a new client or buyer.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a green plant in the room to refresh stagnant energy in money and motivation.
HORSE
Love: If you want to say something, say it now. Not every moment comes back.
Health: Rest if you feel weak; you might be dehydrated.
Career: You will receive advice that can help you perform better at work.
Wealth: You may receive an overdue payment.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Place a silver coin in your wallet to reset money energy and remove delayed payments.
GOAT
Love: Sometimes a simple “how are you?” begins a deeper connection.
Health: A good day for body stretching or a spa session.
Career: You might need to help a colleague; it will benefit you, too.
Wealth: You could earn from selling an item you previously overlooked.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a yellow notebook on your working table to boost focus and idea-to-income flow.
MONKEY
Love: There might be slight jealousy, but it only shows genuine care.
Health: Be cautious of spoiled food to avoid stomach aches.
Career: You may be recognized for your performance.
Wealth: Small earnings could start coming in and growing.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green pouch beside your laptop for luck in online engagements and sales.
ROOSTER
Love: If you like someone, show it through actions, not just emojis.
Health: Avoid stress eating, focus on nourishment instead of comfort.
Career: Good news may come from a boss or past client.
Wealth: You might receive a partial or advance payment.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Place a red charm in your wallet so you will not run short at the start of the month.
DOG
Love: If both of you are tired, take a break; sometimes rest is all you need, not separation.
Health: Take a morning walk, even briefly; it will lighten your mood.
Career: A favorable day for brainstorming or team discussions.
Wealth: You could get a discount or a free item if you stay alert.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a white paper under your ledger or notebook to keep a clear cash flow throughout the month.
PIG
Love: A new acquaintance may become someone special if you allow it.
Health: Do not let exhaustion build up; rest when needed.
Career: You may get a sudden work request, but you can finish it.
Wealth: Luck in commission or tip-based income.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue charm in your working corner for protection and to attract new deals or contracts.