Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If there is sulking or jealousy, address it now, not in the next fight.

Health: Eat more fruits, especially if you are lacking sleep.

Career: A good day to submit proposals or apply for a new role.

Wealth: You might find a new online source of income.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a yellow pouch under the working desk to attract luck for side hustles.