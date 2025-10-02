Comelec proclaims 3 partylist nominees

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday afternoon proclaimed three partylist nominees after a final decision rendered by the en banc body.

The newly proclaimed groups are Abono Partylist, Ang Probinsyano Partylist and Murang Kuryente Partylist.

According to Comelec officials, the three groups met the required number of votes under the partylist system during the 2025 automated local and national elections and will serve a three-year term ending on 30 June 2028.

Robert Raymond Estrella was proclaimed as the representative for Abono Partylist by Commissioner Maria Morina Tangaro-Casingal, who read the proclamation address.

Commissioner Rey Bulay proclaimed Alfred Co Delos Santos for Ang Probinsyano Partylist.

For Murang Kuryente Partylist, former Agriculture Secretary Arthur C. Yap was proclaimed by Commissioner Ernesto Maceda.