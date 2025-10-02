Coca-Cola supports community initiatives

Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP) and Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines Inc. (CCFPI) hosted another successful edition of the Coca-Cola Golf Classic 2025 tournament recently, bringing together valued partners in support of community-driven initiatives.

Held at the Sta. Elena Golf & Country Club, the event gathered nearly 200 business partners, industry leaders, and key customers — all united by a long-standing tradition of coming together for a cause and a shared commitment to creating positive impact.

This year’s tournament concluded with Jaye Escuadro, Jose Juanchit, Eric Gozo and Erik Escalona from The Turf Company emerging as the overall team champion, with a winning gross score of 59.

“At CCEAP, we live by our culture of malasakit, keeping our people and communities at heart of everything we do,” Gareth McGeown, president and chief executive officer of CCEAP, said.

“The Coca-Cola Golf Classic has become a platform for driving meaningful initiatives, and this year’s success is a testament to the generosity of our partners and our collective mission to refresh the Philippines and make a difference.”

Now in its fifth year since its return in 2019, with roots dating back to 2003, the tournament continues to channel proceeds toward disaster relief efforts and programs for chosen beneficiaries.

Last year’s event supported early childhood education initiatives through the Reading Readiness Program, where CCEAP associates led storytelling sessions and distributed learning materials to partner schools.

Building on its efforts to promote learning, the previous tournament also enabled Synergeia Foundation, a CCFPI beneficiary, to implement a program aimed at improving student reading performance in Pavia, Iloilo. The program included strengthening teacher capacity to help build foundational literacy skills among students.

The Coca-Cola Golf Classic continues to support disaster response and recovery efforts, working alongside first responders to provide immediate relief to families affected by recent calamities.