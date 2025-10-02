COA uncovers 4 Bulacan ‘ghost’ projects

Four multimillion-peso flood control projects in Bulacan, fully paid for but never built, have been exposed by the Commission on Audit (COA), which filed fraud audit reports against Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials and their contractors.

The audit body reported on Thursday that projects under the DPWH Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office were either missing, built elsewhere with substandard structures, or lacking required documents—yet contractors were still fully paid.

The questionable projects include the P92.7-million flood control structure in Barangay San Roque, Baliuag, and the P92.7-million flood control structure along the Angat River in Pulilan, both awarded to SYMS Construction Trading.

They also cover the P69.5-million riverbank protection structure in Barangay Bagong Silang, Plaridel, by Topnotch Catalyst Builders, Inc., and the P96.5-million riverwall in Barangay Pagala, Baliuag, by Triple 8 Construction and Supply, Inc.

Those held liable include DPWH officials Henry C. Alcantara, Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, Ernesto Galang, John Michael E. Ramos, Lemuel Ephraim SD. Roque, Jolo Mari V. Tayao, Jaypee D. Mendoza, Irene DC. Otingco, Joshua Blitz S. Roxas, Bernardo Villafuerte, Raymond G. Tolentino, Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan, and Elmer F. Arellano.

Also named were contractors Sally N. Santos of SYMS Construction Trading, Eumir S. Villanueva of Topnotch Catalyst Builders, Wilfredo M. Natividad of Triple 8 Construction and Supply, along with the officers and board members of Topnotch Catalyst Builders and Triple 8 Construction.

The COA said they may face possible charges for graft, malversation, and falsification of documents, in addition to violations of procurement and auditing rules.

The audit followed an order from COA Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba to review all DPWH flood control projects in Bulacan from July 2022 to May 2025.

To date, the agency has filed 17 fraud audit reports with oversight bodies, including nine with the Ombudsman and four with the ICI.

“The audit's findings will be crucial for the ongoing investigation conducted by the ICI against those involved in irregularities in government infrastructure projects,” COA said.