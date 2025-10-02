CoA flags ‘ghost projects’ in Bulacan DPWH flood control works

The Commission on Audit (CoA) on Thursday, 2 October 2025, filed four more fraud audit reports (FARs) with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure involving flood control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office.

The CoA identified projects of SYMS Construction Trading, Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc., and Triple 8 Construction and Supply Inc. in the district, which the agency described as “ghost projects.”

Two projects by SYMS Construction Trading were listed: a revetment wall for Purok 1 to 2 in Barangay San Roque, Baliuag, Bulacan, worth more than P92 million, and another flood control project for the Angat River in Barangay Taal, Pulilan, Bulacan, also worth P92 million.

Both projects were reportedly fully paid but categorized as failed projects for not meeting approved specifications. Those found liable were District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, Assistant District Engineer, Planning and Design Section Chief Ernesto Galang, Engineer John Michael E. Ramos, Project Engineer Lemuel Ephraim S.D. Roque, Engineer Jolo Mari V. Tayao, and Sally N. Santos of SYMS Construction Trading.

A P69-million project for a riverbank protection structure at Barangay Silang, Purok 4, Plaridel, Bulacan, awarded to Topnotch Catalyst Builders, was also flagged as a mismatched project site.

“At the original approved project site, CoA did not find any flood control structure. While at the pinpointed location, CoA found a flood control structure which falls short of the approved specifications,” CoA said.

Those held liable include former District Engineer Henry Alcantara, Hernandez, Galang, Construction Section Chief Jaypee D. Mendoza, Ramos, Engineer Irene D.C. Otingeo, Engineer Joshua Blitz S. Roxas, Engineer Bernardo Villafuerte, and Eumir S. Villanueva of Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc., along with the company’s officers and board members.

Meanwhile, a P96-million riverwall construction project in Barangay Pagala, Sta. 00+910 to Sta. 01+310, Baliuag, Bulacan, awarded to Triple 8 Construction and Supply Inc., was also flagged by CoA as drastically falling short of approved standards.

Those found liable include Alcantara, Hernandez, Ramos, Galang, Mendoza, Engineer Raymond G. Tolentino, Engineer Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan, Engineer Elmer F. Arellano, and Wilfredo M. Natividad of Triple 8 Construction and Supply Inc., as well as the company’s officers and board members.

CoA said individuals involved may face charges for graft and corruption under RA 3019, malversation, falsification of documents under the Revised Penal Code, and violations of CoA Circular No. 2009-001 and the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The commission added that the initial list of liable persons is not final and could expand as the audit progresses or as new information emerges.

To date, CoA has filed a total of 17 FARs with proper authorities, including nine submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman and four to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.