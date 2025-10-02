Civic leader vouches for AFP’s loyalty to Marcos Jr.

A leader of a civic-oriented organization has assured the loyalty of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and expressed full support for the AFP, commending its strong stand against rumors of destabilization and coup plots targeting the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Palace spokesperson, Undersecretary Claire Castro, earlier dismissed reports of a coup to topple the presidency of Marcos Jr., saying the Commander in Chief still has the full support of the Armed Forces.

“These stories about a coup are pure lies. The AFP has made it clear. They are loyal to the Constitution, loyal to their Commander-in-Chief, and loyal to the Filipino people. No rumor can break that commitment,” said Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia of Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADER), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI), and Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement

The AFP recently warned it “will not take this sitting down” after malicious claims of a coup spread online. Military leaders stressed that no such plot exists and denounced the rumors as deliberate attempts to create distrust.

Goitia agreed, saying these were classic disinformation tactics meant to divide the country. “Those who spread these rumors are not patriots. They want chaos. They want to gamble with the nation’s stability while ordinary Filipinos are simply working hard to feed their families. That is sabotage, plain and simple.”

But Goitia pointed out that the real enemy is not phantom coup plots, but corruption. “Let us be honest. The fight that matters is the fight against corruption. That is where the nation bleeds, that is where the people suffer. The Marcos administration has made this its battle, and that is why some sectors want to distract us with talk of destabilization. They want us looking at shadows while the real disease festers.”

He also highlighted the professionalism of the armed forces. “This is not the era of coup plots. Our soldiers know their duty to defend the Republic, not destroy it. The military stands united, and that unity is our strength.”

For Goitia, the real message is clear: the administration, the military, and the people remain firmly together. “Every rumor we expose, every lie we reject, makes our democracy stronger. President Marcos has put the country on the path of recovery. Those who try to derail that are not only attacking the President. They are attacking the Filipino people.”