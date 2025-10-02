BuCor release another batch of PDLs

Some 1,699 persons deprived of liberty were released by the Bureau of Corrections nationwide from 31 July to 1 October 2025, including the 185 PDLs who attended the culminating ceremony Thursday at the New Bilibid Compound in Muntinlupa City, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa, and Leyte Regional Prison.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the PDLs were released due to:

Acquittal - 202

Cash bond - 2

Granted probation - 41

Habeas Corpus - 35

Parole - 130

Expired maximum sentence - 1,289

The event was not only a celebration of newfound freedom but also an acknowledgment of the collective effort made by Bucor and various stakeholders to ensure a fair and just correctional process, paving the way to more rehabilitative initiatives, said Catapang.

Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Gener M. Gito, who was the guest of honor and speaker, told the PDLs:

“Ako po ay naniniwala na ang lahat ng nagkasala sa batas at nakulong ay may pag asang bumangon sa kanilang pagkakamali. Hindi likas sa tao ang maging masama ang likas sa tao ay ang pagiging mabuti.”

“Sa mga lalaya huwag ninyong hayaan na ang naging sintensya sa inyo ang syang maging kahulugan ng inyong pagkatao, huwag ninyong hayaan na ang dating pagka-kasala nyo ang maging kahulugan ng inyong natitirang buhay sa mundong ibababaw. Walang taong hindi nagkakamali, walang taong hindi nagkakasala. subalit maari tayong bumangon muli sa ating hindi magandang nakaraan,” Gito said.

The released PDLs were from the facilities of Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) - 97, CIW- Mindanao - 6, Davao Prison and Penal Farm - 194, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm - 215, Leyte Regional Prison - 130, New Bilibid Prison - Maximum - 270, NBP-Medium - 218, NBP-Minimum - 209, NBP-Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC) - 27, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm - 180, and San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm - 153.

Also present during the culminating event were Justice Assistant Secretary Michelle Lapuz, Sergio Calizo, Jr., Chairperson, Board of Pardons and Parole, Atty. Ronald Macorol of the Public Attorney’s Office, and Almarin Tillah, Al Haj, president of the Muslim Association of the Philippines (MAPI).