Beermen facing tough road to title

June Mar Fajardo and the rest of the San Miguel Beermen face a tall task defending their Philippine Cup title this coming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 against a shored-up and much tougher field.

TNT, which San Miguel beat in six games in the finals of the previous all-Filipino conference, has a much healthier roster; former champion Meralco is determined to reclaim the throne while other squads are ready to give the Beermen a run for their money.

“Of course, we want to defend the crown and we’re preparing hard for it. But it won’t be easy because all the teams have improved,” San Miguel team governor Robert Non said during the league’s golden anniversary press launch on Wednesday.

Not specifically mentioned is the threat the Tropang 5G pose with most of its injured players back and with the addition of some key pieces.

Commissioner’s Cup Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Rey Nambatac is back after recovering from a groin injury that cut his Season 49 Philippine Cup stint short.

TNT stars Calvin Oftana, Jordan Heading and RR Pogoy have also recovered from their injuries while Jayson Castro could suit up as early as November following a knee surgery last March.

“TNT’s lineup is almost complete with the impending return of Jayson Castro (and others who came from injuries),” Non said of the Tropang 5G, who signed Kevin Ferrer and Tyrus Hill during the offseason.

Then there’s also the Bolts raring for revenge after the Beermen unceremoniously eliminated the Season 48 Philippine Cup champs in the last edition’s quarterfinals.