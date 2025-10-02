Ambassador Endo joins launch of new Japan-Philippines real estate venture

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo attended the grand opening of “The Observatory” Sales Pavilion in Mandaluyong City on 30 September 2025, highlighting the growing business cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.

Ambassador Endo joined former Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Santos Abalos Sr. during the inauguration of the project, which is developed by Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG), a joint venture between Japanese and Philippine real estate developers.

In his remarks, Endo welcomed the venture as a symbol of deepening bilateral ties.

“I hope this project will serve as a model of collaboration and pave the way for the further deepening and expansion of business collaborations between our two countries,” he said.

The project, located in Mandaluyong, is positioned as a modern urban development aimed at redefining lifestyle and business spaces in the city.