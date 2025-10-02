Aliling suspends housing amortization in ground zero

In compliance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to extend all assistance to victims of recent disasters, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Thursday ordered its key shelter agencies to implement a moratorium on housing amortization to their members in areas affected by typhoons and earthquakes.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling issued the order as part of the administration’s whole-of-government efforts to provide much-needed assistance to victims of typhoons “Nando” and “Opong” in Bicol and the destructive earthquake in Cebu province.

Aliling specifically asked Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta, National Home Mortgage Finance Corp president Renato Tobias, National Housing Authority general manager Joeben Tai, and Social Housing Finance Corporation president Federico Laxa to declare a moratorium on amortization immediately.

Shelter agencies pitch in

“In line with the directive of President Marcos Jr., I am requesting our KSAs to implement a suspension of amortization for all those affected by the calamity in Cebu and Masbate,” Aliling, who was with the President in Masbate on Wednesday to deliver government assistance, said.

As DHSUD chief, Secretary Aliling concurrently serves as chairman of the board of the four housing agencies.

““It means a lot to our countrymen who were devastated by the typhoon and earthquake that they won’t have to worry about paying their monthly amortization for now. The President’s directive is to extend all possible assistance to the victims, and that is what we will do,” he added.

At the same time, the DHSUD chief directed Regional Offices 5 and 7 to immediately conduct a ground assessment of the extent of damage to shelters caused by the typhoons and earthquake.