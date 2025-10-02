ACMobility ends 35-year run of Honda dealerships

After 35 years, Ayala Corp.’s ACMobility will hand over its Honda dealerships to new dealer principals starting January 2026 as it shifts toward “high-growth businesses.”

In a stock exchange report on Thursday, Ayala said the transition covers all locations currently managed through Iconic Dealership Inc. (IDI), including Honda Cars Makati, Pasig, Shaw, Bacoor, Cebu, Mandaue, Iloilo, Negros, and Cagayan de Oro.

“We are grateful, and indeed proud, to have been part of Honda’s journey in the Philippines for the past three and a half decades,” ACMobility Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said.

ACMobility pivots to focus on high-growth automotive and mobility ventures.

The company is now prioritizing BYD and Kia distribution, dealership operations for Isuzu, BYD, and Kia, EV charging infrastructure, and Bosch Car Service, following its recent exits from Volkswagen and Maxus.

“This transition reflects our ongoing effort to optimize our portfolio and focus on new growth areas. Among these are our initiatives in advancing sustainable mobility and electrification, where we continue to build solutions that benefit communities, businesses, and the environment,” Zobel de Ayala said.

To ensure a smooth handover, ACMobility will continue operating the dealerships until the end of the year.

The company assured that customers with active reservations or scheduled service appointments will continue to receive full support.

ACMobility’s partnership with Honda began in 1990 with the opening of Honda Cars Makati.

Over the years, it grew to become the country’s largest Honda dealer group, selling over 220,000 vehicles as of August.