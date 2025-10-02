AboitizPower holds Power 101 seminar for media in Bataantry

The AboitizPower Transition Business Group (TBG) conducted a seminar for media personnel aimed at providing insights on the Philippine energy industry.

Dubbed the Power 101 Seminar, the event gathered media practitioners from Bataan, Zambales, and Quezon at the Tarak Restaurant in Mariveles, Bataan, on September 30, 2025.

Department of Energy (DOE) Supervising Science Research Specialist Mark Christian Marollano presented an overview of the Philippine energy landscape. He discussed the country’s diverse energy mix and explained the roles of key players in power generation, transmission, and distribution.

AboitizPower TBG GNPower Dinginin (GNPD) Maintenance Senior Manager Rechimer Daitol detailed the technical and operational aspects of the GNPD plant in Mariveles.

Meanwhile, AboitizPower TBG Corporate Affairs Manager JK Huyatid highlighted the role of baseload power in ensuring grid stability and reliability.

The seminar concluded with an open forum, followed by a plant tour of the GNPower Mariveles Energy Center (GMEC) and GNPD for media participants from Quezon.