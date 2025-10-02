25 hornbills seized at Sarangani checkpoint

Some 25 Hornbills were seized during a regular checkpoint operation in Maasim, Sarangani Province in the morning of 27 September 2025.

In a belated report by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the 25 Hornbills were all hidden in three luggage inside a Mitsubishi Montero Sport.

According to DENR 12 Regional Executive Director Atty. Felix S. Alicer, the PNP’s 2nd Platoon of 2nd Sarangani Provincial Mobile Force Company immediately contacted the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Kiamba Forest Protection Officer upon the discovery of the hornbills trapped in makeshift cages inside the vehicle.

The driver, a resident of Malalag, Davao del Sur, failed to present a transport permit from the DENR. The DENR-12 identified and verified the said hornbills as Writhed Hornbills and Rufous Hornbills.

Six of the Rufous Hornbills were found dead during the inspection, while the surviving birds were turned over to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center (RWRC) in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat for care and rehabilitation.

Director Alicer said that a criminal complaint was filed at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Alabel, Sarangani Province on September 29, 2025 against the vehicle’s driver for violation of Section 27 of Republic Act 9147, otherwise known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the illegal transport and possession of wildlife.

The DENR reminds the public that unauthorized possession, trade, or abandonment of wildlife may result in penalties, including imprisonment and fines, as provided by law.