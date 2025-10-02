22nd Philippine Best Dressed Ball raises the bar

The Best Dressed Women of the Philippines XXII Gala Night was ever as bold, beautiful and impactful as its first run. Society’s most stylish flocked to Shangri-La Hotel, Makati for the much-awaited evening of celebration, style and support for the Philippine Cancer Society Inc. (PCSI).
Got the chance to walk the runway as an Ambassador for Life, which I have been for over a decade now. It was my privilege to hand awards to my awardees among the 70 honored that evening.
Apart from the awards, four lovely ladies stole the show for me in their stunning Michael Cinco creations worth seven figures each. Absolutely breathtaking, like princesses come to life!
Fashions, catch-ups and more awards filled the night. Style Icons, Hall of Fame Awardees and this year’s Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP) were serenaded by a live orchestra, highlighting their moment in the spotlight for elegance and philanthropy.
As always, the auction brings everyone’s competitive spirit to life. All for the benefit of the PCSI, who our organization has unwaveringly supported since 2004. Their life-changing impact on cancer patients is what fuels us to keep going all these years. And it’s why I will continue supporting for the years to come!
Congratulations to the entire BDWP for yet another successful evening, earning a whopping P30 million, which surpassed last year! I give my admiration to beloved Tita Helen Ong for being at the helm of a powerhouse team, all making this happen every year!
And, of course, to the generosity of our major sponsors: PAGCOR, San Miguel, SM, Dean & Deluca, Museo Orlina Foundation Inc., Luxe Organic, Alexia Nuñez Designs and many more. Truly, your support amplified our success by a thousandfold!