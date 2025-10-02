SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
22nd Philippine Best Dressed Ball raises the bar

The Best Dressed Women of the Philippines XXII Gala Night was ever as bold, beautiful and impactful as its first run. Society’s most stylish flocked to Shangri-La Hotel, Makati for the much-awaited evening of celebration, style and support for the Philippine Cancer Society Inc. (PCSI).

Got the chance to walk the runway as an Ambassador for Life, which I have been for over a decade now. It was my privilege to hand awards to my awardees among the 70 honored that evening. 

PBD chairman, Angola Consul Helen Ong, Hall of Fame, Shy Tan and PCS chairman, Emily Abrera.
Pia Yanson, your columnist and Maybelle Padillo. Both wearing Michael Cinco gown.
Mildred Vitangcol, Consul Marian Ong, Mario Katigbak, Eisa Mercado, Flora Chua and Noel Gonzales.
Joel Cruz and Gracie Go.
Sheena lao, Adriana lao, Brandon lao and Ruby Chua.
Roberto ‘Bobby’ Alvarez and former DILG Secretary Ben Hur Abalos.
Julie Anne Flores
Renee Salud and Michael Rosero.
Nikki Tang, Amelia Ting, Jun Ablaza, Joy Rustia and Eni Alba.
Lilibeth Campos, Malou Martinez, Connie Hae, Virginia and Gerry Lane.
Apart from the awards, four lovely ladies stole the show for me in their stunning Michael Cinco creations worth seven figures each. Absolutely breathtaking, like princesses come to life!

Fashions, catch-ups and more awards filled the night. Style Icons, Hall of Fame Awardees and this year’s Best Dressed Women of the Philippines (BDWP) were serenaded by a live orchestra, highlighting their moment in the spotlight for elegance and philanthropy. 

Michael Villardo
ROLLIN Tabuena
Ambassador of Argentina, Ricardo Bocalandro; Ambassador of Brazil, Gilberto Fonseca and Irene Wicklein.
Barbie Arcache and Mags Cue.
Alexia Nunez Roger and her husband Billy.
Cristina Deleste and Maru Go.
Bernie Caramba and Vivian Caramba.
Ambassador of Japan, Kazuya Endo and Mme Akiko Endo.
INDRI Aykol, Shilpa Tolani and Ambassador of Malaysia, Melvin Castelino.
Charlie Rufino and Katrina Ponce Enrile.
As always, the auction brings everyone’s competitive spirit to life. All for the benefit of the PCSI, who our organization has unwaveringly supported since 2004. Their life-changing impact on cancer patients is what fuels us to keep going all these years. And it’s why I will continue supporting for the years to come!

Congratulations to the entire BDWP for yet another successful evening, earning a whopping P30 million, which surpassed last year! I give my admiration to beloved Tita Helen Ong for being at the helm of a powerhouse team, all making this happen every year!

Bo Muralla and designer Roy Gonzales.
Ambassador Victor Garcia and Atty. Michael Toledo.
Consul Betty Chua and Sheree Chua.
Ramon Orlina and Anna Orlina.
Anna Sia
And, of course, to the generosity of our major sponsors: PAGCOR, San Miguel, SM, Dean & Deluca, Museo Orlina Foundation Inc., Luxe Organic, Alexia Nuñez Designs and many more. Truly, your support amplified our success by a thousandfold!

