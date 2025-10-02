22nd Philippine Best Dressed Ball raises the bar

The Best Dressed Women of the Philippines XXII Gala Night was ever as bold, beautiful and impactful as its first run. Society’s most stylish flocked to Shangri-La Hotel, Makati for the much-awaited evening of celebration, style and support for the Philippine Cancer Society Inc. (PCSI).

Got the chance to walk the runway as an Ambassador for Life, which I have been for over a decade now. It was my privilege to hand awards to my awardees among the 70 honored that evening.