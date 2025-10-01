Zubiri shrugs off ‘malicious’ Senate leadership post

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday dismissed a video circulating online that appears to show him criticizing the Senate’s leadership, calling the resurgence of the old clip “misleading” and “malicious.”

Zubiri clarified in a statement that while the video is authentic, it was recorded “months ago under vastly different circumstances” and did not pertain to the tenure of current Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

“I am aware of a video circulating on social media where I appeared to express dissatisfaction with Senate leadership. To be clear: the video is real, but it was taken months ago under very different circumstances, not under the present leadership of Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III,” Zubiri said.

He warned the public against falling for what he described as “fake news” intended to sow division and erode public trust in the upper chamber. “To use it now as if it reflects today’s situation is simply misleading,” he added.

Zubiri commended Sotto’s leadership, describing it as both “strong and inclusive.” He stressed that the current leadership promotes unity, allowing all members to “speak up, debate issues, and arrive at a consensus” before making decisions.

Amid online speculation of disunity, Zubiri stressed that the Senate remains focused and productive. Lade Jean Kabagani